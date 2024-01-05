'One Class at a Time' recognizes teacher at Billings Senior High

Meet Tani McKeever, a special education teacher who loves to get her students out of the classroom and into fun learning environments like the Audubon Center.

"We go once a week," said Miss McKeever. "We work with the preschoolers and so we're doing a science experiment with decomposition. From our garden, we kept a pumpkin and it's decomposing in our room. When we went out for the first time with the preschoolers, they started one on the outside and we're doing a compare and contrast of if you are decomposing inside or outside. We do that kind of stuff and we do volunteer work. The last time we were there, we filled up the bird feeders. We've done garbage pickup out there."

Her kids also love going to the animal shelter.

"Every other week, we take a bunch of kids down and this last time we took our books. The kittens and the cats don't like enthusiastic stuff so we sat next to the cages, stood next to the cages, and read stories to them and it was so fun. They had a really shy cat come out and got really close to one of our students and he just kept reading away. Some girls were standing, reading the books, and the kittens came up to the kennel and put their paws out. It's just a nice way to build empathy and an awareness that everybody needs kindness."

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

McKeever has a big heart for her students and wants everyone to know just how amazing they are.

"Everybody has difficult areas and for kids with disabilities, like in the special ed setting, their disabilities, their difficult areas are just more evident, but when you get beyond that they have abilities and gifts. There's so much I learn everyday from my own students and I hope they learn from me every day."

For being a teacher who would go to the ends of the Earth for her students, McKeever was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.