'One Class at a Time' recognizes teacher at Big Sky Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Lesley Sanford, a fourth-grade teacher who has made such a wonderful impact on the lives of her students that past students come by often just to give her a hug.

"I guess I always try to keep in the back of my mind that these kids are the apple of somebody's eye," said Mrs. Sanford.

"I try to imagine their parents and how much they have all these hopes and goals and dreams for them in their future and I really try to keep that in my heart as I work with them. I just love kids. I can't imagine spending my day with any other people. I like to have fun. I like to work hard. I love to just see the growth that they make."

Mrs. Sanford is all about helping her students reach their potential, especially at times when the path is tough.

"I want them to realize that struggling is a good thing and sometimes when we fail it's a really positive thing in the long run and to never give up. I mean there's a lot to be said for working hard, tackling little things one bite at a time, and just, you know, coming out the other end stronger."

For being an amazing teacher who is always willing to help her kids no matter how much time it takes, Mrs. Sanford was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE. We could be swinging by your school to recognize your favorite teacher next.