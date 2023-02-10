'One Class at a Time' recognizes 1st grade teacher at Newman Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Alyssa Cooper, a first grade teacher at Newman Elementary whose style of teaching has made her very popular among her students.

"I like it to be fun," said Ms. Cooper. "And I like the kids to be learning and as long as they're learning and having fun I guess, like a lot of the other things, I'm not going to be nitpicking the little things. I want them to love learning is the biggest thing."

We all know school budgets are very tight and this award will come in handy as she continues to guide her students on their educational journey.

"My kids already have plenty of ideas of what I could do for them with that $500, but I'll probably use it for crafts. We like to do room transformations to where we transform the room for a day around a theme so probably something like that. Something fun for the kids. Do a little extra special thing for them."

For being a very patient and caring teacher who has become one of the school's most popular teachers in a short amount of time, Ms. Cooper was presented with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click here. We could be surprising a deserving teacher at your school next.