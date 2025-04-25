"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at West High School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tori Parker, an art teacher who has a passion for introducing her students to the many joys found in the craft.

"I know it sounds cheesy, but teaching art is really like my whole world," said Mrs. Parker. "I love it, and my students keep me going. My classes aren't necessarily the ones that kids always want to be in, which a lot of people sort of assume—it's art, and everyone should want to be there—but in Art 1 and 2, kids are required to take it. I think the joy of what I do is kind of taking those kids who are a little hesitant or maybe timid about creating art and teaching them how to love it and enjoy it, and kind of blend all those different perspectives on how they feel about art together."

Sure, the world of art teaches creativity, but there's so much more.

"It teaches them creative problem-solving and ways to express themselves through a more visual outlet when they can't always do so with words."

Mrs. Parker sees that in a lot of her students.

"I have a wide range from freshmen to seniors, from Art 1 to AP, and with every project we do, they really kind of find a way to put their heart into it and their soul, no matter what the project is. I

especially see that among my seniors and AP students because they're really learning how to take those thoughts and feelings they have and visually show them in quite a beautiful way."

Her door is always open for everyone.

"Just coming in and feeling free to be yourself—no matter what you feel about art, what you think, or what your skill level is—you'll have a space in my classroom to express yourself."

And her passion for art has had a lasting impact.

"We just went to an art exhibit at MSU, and there were about seven of my former students who I had taught in elementary, middle, and high school all together. Just seeing them be artists in the community now really was just an amazing thing."

For being a teacher who does an amazing job in fanning the flames of creativity in each and every one of our students, Mrs. Parker was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

