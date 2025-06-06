"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at the Career Center

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Russell Walks, a graphic design instructor who stresses how important it is for young people to block out modern-day distractions and focus on themselves.

"I always ask the kids what's the first thing you do in the morning," said Mr. Walks. "With us, it was we got up and went to the bathroom, but with kids, the first thing they do is check their phone, and when you're doing that, when you're looking at that, you know, scrolling and scrolling and scrolling, there's no time for introspection. At this time in the kids' lives, they are the most important person in their life, and if they don't spend some time thinking about that and thinking about who they are and what they want to be, they're 35 (years old) before they know it."

Once they tap into their creative side, things really start to come in line.

"When you're sitting at a drawing table or sitting at a computer, and the only input is coming from you, that gives you the opportunity to think."

Let's face it, being creative isn't the easiest thing to do.

"Art is so hard because you are making something out of nothing, and since there's only so much energy in the world, you know Einstein says that there's this much energy and you can convert it, but we can never get rid of it. So you're sitting at a drawing table creating something where nothing was before; that's using energy. That's why it's so hard, you know, and once they realize that they're bringing something into the world that didn't exist before and it's a small part of them, then almost all of them get excited."

The creative design class is so much more than that. Through custom-made posters, kicks (shoes), and even skateboards, Mr. Walks is prepping his students for life.

"The keyword in the graphics department is professionalism. I want to make sure that every kid who leaves this class knows how to meet a deadline, knows how to behave in a social setting, knows how to speak, learns a little bit about themselves, realizes that they are creative, and realizes that they have skills that will help them in whatever industry they end up in."

For being a teacher who guides each and every one of his students to be their creative best, Mr. Walks was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.