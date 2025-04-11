"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Senior High School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Caden Kiedrowski, a teacher who works hard to make sure his classroom is a comfortable zone for his students, especially for the freshman which can be a very tough year for some.

"One of the big things here at Senior High that we really push is a sense of community," said Mr. Kiedrowski. "It's the kids that are coming to high school for the first time, the first year. They don't know what they're doing. They don't even know if they want to be here. They're the ones that benefit the most from having someone that cares about them."

Mr. Kiedrowski's primary subject is Earth Science.

"It's the freshman level science class that students are required to take at high school, and what it covers broadly are hydrology, a little bit of environmental science, and geology. The class goal is to try to understand the Earth as a whole system."

He also heads up the very popular "Tabletop Club".

"I wanted to do an after-school club where I could have kids come together and play board games and card games, and it's kind of expanded to a few other types of games as well. I wanted these students to have a community that they could be a part of that would be positive and beneficial and that's really just kind of how it started. Now I've got more kids than I know how to fit in my room. They're an incredible batch of kids."

Not only is the club a place to come together, hang out, play games, but it's also a way to give back. Something Mr. Kiedrowski is very passionate about.

"Here in a couple weeks, we're doing an event called "Keep Senior Beautiful" where the students clean up the area around Senior. We've always had a ton of kids come out for that and be involved here at Senior, and I'm happy for it and I'm happy to be a part of it myself."

And he hopes that sense of community stays with his students as they move on.

"In everything that they try to do, I'd like them to ask themselves, 'Am I making things better? Am I improving the world around me?'"

For being an amazing teacher who cares deeply for every student that enters his classroom Kiedrowski was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

