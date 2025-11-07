“One Class at a Time” honors teacher at Senior High

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Lisa Hatlestad, a biology teacher with a warm, approachable teaching style.

“I do try to talk to every student to get them involved,” said Mrs. Hatlestad. “I guess I’m an easygoing person in general, and I feel like those students who don’t want to touch something like a microscope, or who are nervous about the math we do — those are the ones who, in the end, realize that they can do it. I think that’s really important, because I don’t want students to avoid something just because they think they’ll fail. We all fail, and that’s how students learn.”

She keeps the tone light in her classroom.

“I think humor is really important in the classroom. Students need to feel relaxed and able to engage with others.”

Mrs. Hatlestad truly emphasizes the importance of her students asking lots of questions.

“Because then they’re curious. They’re learning critical thinking skills, and they’re not just listening to me. I want them to be curious about biology and about science in general.”

And about life.

“I always try to relate everything we’re doing back to the student — to us — and how we function. I just want them to feel like they can do things.”

And they can — and they will — in part because of her guidance and unwavering support. That’s why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Hatlestad with a $500 grant proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also on hand to surprise her with a $150 gift card and other tokens of appreciation.

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.