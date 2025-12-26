“One Class at a Time” honors teacher at Sandstone Elementary

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tegan Leffler, a first grade teacher who works hard to build strong relationships not only with her students, but also with their parents.

"Making sure that they feel like their kids' needs are met, that their (parents') needs are met, that they feel like school is a safe place, that school is a happy place, that we want our kids to want to be here, want to learn, and that just makes their experience so much better, not only for the students, but for the families," said Mrs. Leffler.

She's built lasting relationships over the 15 years she's been teaching at Sandstone.

"That's been just a blessing to be at one school for so long and get that opportunity to teach not only just a student, but get to know their family. And it just makes a huge impact getting to know their family. And then as the school year starts, we just kind of hit the ground running because we already have that relationship built."

Bonds built on kindness and respect.

"You know, our core values here at Sandstone are being safe, but being responsible and respectful. And so those are important to me as well."

A teacher whose legacy continues to grow. Here's to many more years to come. In honor of her outstanding dedication to the education of her students, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Leffler with a $500 grant proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also on hand to give her a $150 gift card, along with a few other surprises. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.