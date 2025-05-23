"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Rose Park Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tiffany Rodriguez, a first-grade teacher who has had such a positive effect on her young students.

"Building relationships is number one," said Mrs. Rodriguez. "If I can greet them before they even get in that door with a smile, a hug, and a high five, I know it makes me happy, and I know it makes them smile."

She's been teaching for 25 years, the last two at Rose Park.

"I already know all those big kids. I love seeing them in the hallway and talking to them during the morning walk. If you make a connection with them, I feel like there's more growth made, and they can be more successful."

Being successful - well, success comes from believing, and she truly believes in each and every one of her kids.

"When I say I believe in you, they truly do believe it, and then they believe in themselves. Then we can make changes in success and growth, so it all starts with belief. If you don't believe in yourself, nothing's going to change or get any better."

There are so many things she enjoys about being a teacher, especially seeing the growth.

"From when they first come in and barely know what a letter says to the end, when they're reading chapter books, it's a tremendous amount of growth. I think that's why I stay in this lower grade, because you can see the progress they make."

A teacher who makes every child feel heard, seen, and loved. For those reasons and many more, Mrs. Rodriguez was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.