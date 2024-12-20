"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Riverside Middle School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Nate Reaver, a science teacher who excels at keeping his students engaged even in a highly stimulating environment where there are so many distractions vying for their attention.

"We kind of compete in an overdose entertainment society so you have to make it fun," said Mr. Reaver. "They have to know that you care. You have to be a geek or a nerd or you have to show them that you're really into this and, if you do that, they'll follow you."

And he does whatever it takes to keep them locked in.

"Being goofy and then having fun and lots of games and Hip Hop. There's a lot of different things that I do that are kind of different. It seems to work. It keeps them engaged."

Mr. Reaver's connection with his students is a strong one, as evidenced by a very special mug.

"It started my first year with my best student that year. At the end of the year, she walked up to me and she gave me this. She actually made it. It was a compliment, I think, that I do things differently and that it works and that they wish that maybe more people did do things differently. So, yeah, I'm the "worst teacher ever" and very, very proud to be that."

For being a teacher who challenges and encourages his students in a fun and engaging way, Mr. Reaver was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.