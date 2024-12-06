"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Rimrock Learning Center

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Vanessa Bailey who works in special education.

"I run a specialized classroom called the Specialized Learning Academy," said Mrs. Bailey. "It's a new program that we started for autistic students who have very low functioning autism and very high functioning behaviors."

The academy focuses a lot on sensory and academics.

"In my room there are swings up and there's a big cube that the kids can sit in. We work on regulating our skills and how to be appropriate in a classroom so then they can take those skills and move back to their home schools and function and thrive in their home schools."

Mrs. Bailey works with some amazing kids, but understands that there are misconceptions about the special needs community.

"That they don't know. That they just, they don't have the capacity to know. The kids that I work with are smart. They're brilliant. They have these big personalities that just amaze you every day and these kids can do great things and they are amazing and they just need the skills to do it."

Even though it can be tough, the rewards that come from teaching these wonderful kids make it well worth it.

"We work so hard on things all day long, like how to keep our hands safe and not hurt people. When they do something that you've been working really hard on it's just like, 'Oh, it's worth it! The kids are learning and growing.'"

For being a teacher who pours her entire heart into making sure her special students flourish, Mrs. Bailey was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

