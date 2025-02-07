"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Orchard Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Courtney Wendt, a 3rd-grade teacher who grew up in Billings and is giving back by ensuring her students try to be the very best that they can be.

"I think sometimes they can get so caught up in other things in their lives," said Mrs. Wednt. "They get to thinking where 'I can't do this or I don't want to do this' and it gets really important to show them that yes you can do it even if it is hard. You can overcome that obstacle and I'm here to help you. That's my job as your teacher and we can get there together."

She's loved all aspects of teaching at Orchard Elementary over the last 9 years, especially getting to know her students.

"I have 28 of them this year so I get to know a lot of little personalities."

These little personalities are just getting started on their educational journey. Mrs. Wendt is working hard to prepare them for what lies ahead.

"It's going to get harder every year, it's just a fact. Hopefully, they will have some tools to push them through even when it does get hard."

One of these tools is being a good reader, something she'll use this grant to help facilitate."

"My kids love to read. We have a big variety of books but they're always looking for new books. I also feel like it's really important to focus on their social and emotional learning, too. I think it would be good to maybe get some more tools for them to learn how to properly show their emotions and to calm down and things like that."

For being a deeply caring teacher who pushes her students to do their best every day, Mrs. Wendt was presented with a $500 was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.