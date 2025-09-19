One Class at a Time honors teacher at Medicine Crow Middle School

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we honor Vincent Sanchez, a History and Geography teacher who makes sure his students feel safe in his classroom. He's also helping them navigate through the pressures that come during this point in their young lives.

"You know they just need people there for them," said Mr. Sanchez. "More than anything, it's letting them trust you and you trust them. That builds a strong relationship. We're a team in there."

Early on in life he knew that he wanted to help people.

"I wanted to be a doctor and I did pre-med. I also like doing artwork, so I stayed pretty creative. Did a lot of local art and then teaching. I was just kind of volunteering time in classrooms and coaching and I was like, 'Why don't I go get my degree to do this?' I was a natural teacher and I fell into my dream job, so pretty special.

And he absolutely loves being a teacher.

"Yeah. I get to mold the future. Show these kids, you know, you're going to be taking care of all of us. You're the ones that are going to start making everything happen."

His wish for students as they move on?

"Follow your passion. Hard work and discipline leads to success and that'll lead you right to something amazing."

Because of his passion, Mr. Sanchez was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew coffee along with a few other goodies.

If you would like to make a nomination, click here.