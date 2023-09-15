'One Class at a Time' honors teacher at Meadowlark Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Shannon George, a 4th grade teacher at Meadowlark Elementary with over 20 years experience who has always worked with youth, but wanted to get more "hands on" in the learning process for young people.

"It's been a joy. I love working with kids," said Mrs. George."Being in the classroom, making a difference every day, seeing their bright faces."

Each day brings new challenges, but she cherishes those moments.

"Not every day is rainbows and butterflies, so how can we make a growth mindset everyday and it's not a drag every day coming to school. That it's a fun environment."

For being a pillar of professionalism, Mrs. George was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

