"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at McKinley Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"Early intervention is key for success for kids, so if we can catch them early they have more of a chance of being successful."

Meet Courtney Vagner, an intermediate functional life skills teacher who helps her students hit the ground running when prepping for their life's journey.

"We focus on practicing their personal information, reading safety signs, practicing with money, telling time," said Miss Vagner. "In addition to all of our regular core academics that we do."

She's created a very comfortable space for her kids to learn in.

"I believe kids cannot learn if they don't feel safe at school. Safety is the number one priority, and when you get the trust from your students, you can get so much more out of them."

Miss Vagner does an amazing job instilling confidence early on in her students.

"They can do anything that they put their mind to. We talk about that every day. Anything you want to be when you grow up, you can make it happen. You just have to put the work in."

Each day brings a new adventure and she absolutely loves it.

"It's hard to have a bad day when you have such a group of kids like you saw in there. They're all so excited and so happy to be here and that is definitely my favorite part about being a teacher."

For being an exceptional teacher who champions success and happiness in the special needs community, Mrs Vagner was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.