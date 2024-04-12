'One Class at a Time' honors teacher at Lockwood Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"I just think kids come to school to have fun and I don't think we need to just drill, drill, drill, and make it so that they just have to be like little military kids and sit there."

Positive words from Andrea Bowers, a third-grade teacher who sprinkles in a lot of fun to help her kids enjoy learning.

"I like having fun," said Miss Bowers. "I like to laugh. I like to build relationships with kids. I think it's way more than school. I think my classroom needs to be a safe zone for them and I need them to just have fun and be themselves and not feel judged to have fun and be themselves. I hope they just enjoy school. I want them to enjoy coming to school and feel safe and feel like they can be themselves and that they can dance around, or they can laugh, or they can just come in and just have a good time. I don't ever want them to leave sad or come in sad. I want to make sure I check on them and just make sure they know that I care about them as human beings before we add all the academics, too."

Bowers is quite an amazing volleyball player, too, and is the head coach of the Lockwood High School team.

"I'm upcoming on my 4th season. I came in before they were a varsity team. They were only playing JV at that level when I came. Our first varsity year this last season we made it to state. That was like a historical moment. I also do a club program through Lockwood so I created that as well. I'm just trying to get more opportunity for girls out here to learn the game."

For being a teacher who doesn't an outstanding job of instilling a passion for learning in her students, Miss Bowers was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.