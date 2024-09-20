"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Eagle Cliffs Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"The differences are what make us stronger."

Meet Courtney Niemeyer, a 3rd grade teacher who prides herself on being a great role model for her students.

"What you say to them becomes what they think of themselves", said Mrs. Niemeyer.

Sometimes it only takes a simple word of encouragement to bring out the best in these young minds.

"I love when things I'm saying to kids come out later and they say, 'I am strong' or 'I am a scholar.'"

Mrs. Niemeyer has the wonderful ability to not only teach subject matter in an engaging way, but she also does an amazing job in fostering self growth in her third graders which also helps build a sense of community.

"All of us coming together with different personalities, different strengths, different likes. When we're all together, we are better."

And she hopes they will always remember.

"Learning is magical and they are so important and special."

For being a teacher who is encouraging, embracing, and engaging, Mrs. Niemeyer was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.