"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Central Heights Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Our final nominee for this school year is Sally Bishop, a 1st-grade teacher at Central Heights Elementary who is all in for her students and values strong relationships with their parents, too.

"We are such an important person in our kid's lives," said Mrs. Bishop. "We can't be good teachers if we're not helping in all of the elements. We're not just teaching reading, we're not just teaching math, and I think kids can go farther and be more successful if you have that good relationship with parents. It's really important to me to make sure that there is that relationship and that they trust me with their kids."

Mrs. Bishop loves all aspects of teaching, especially the 'light bulb moments'.

"I love that light bulb moment when they're like, 'Oh, I figured this out.' I really love working with those kids that struggle. I was a struggling reader as a student and so it's important for me to make sure that they realize that they're still smart even if they're a struggling reader. I also love to push those high-achieving kids, getting them to go farther than they think that they can go. I want them to just understand that what they put into it is what they get out of it. We talk a lot about how I want to make reading easier for them and they can do that by participating and working hard and, if they do that, they are going to be successful."

For being an encouraging and inspiring teacher in the lives of so many young people, Mrs. Bishop was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

Congratulations to all of our award-winning teachers this year and we look forward to honoring more next year. Until then, have a great summer!

