"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Castle Rock Middle School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jessica Spencer, a big-hearted teacher in the specialized BASE program.

"BASE stands for Behavior, Academic, Social, and Emotional learning," said Mrs. Spencer. "Our students typically come from a lot of trauma or a lot of social-emotional learning challenges, and so we concentrate a lot on behavior, using our coping skills, and our zones of regulation, trying to look at things a little bit differently instead of responding in anger or frustration."

She's built a warm and welcoming environment in her classroom, and she loves these kids unconditionally, each of them having a very special place in her heart.

"It's everything to me. These kids often have a lot of struggles with their self-confidence and feeling like they're not valuable or important, and a lot of people point out the behavior stuff but they don't necessarily see what's inside of them, and what's inside of them is really, really amazing. They can do some really amazing things."

One of the unique ways Mrs. Spencer builds a sense of family in her class is through "Family Meal Time."

"It's just an opportunity to have really positive interactions and remember who's on their team when things get rough - parents or guardians and adults. They can pick any adult they want. We clear the whole room, bring in all these tables, and the whole room is filled with people, and we do a whole buffet over there."

The meal is truly a team-building experience.

"We have five staff in this room - a social worker, three assistants, and a teacher. We make the whole meal typically that night before, and then do a whole bunch here, then the kids help with prep and set up and everything before their parents come. The kids just love it!"

And they love you, Mrs. Spencer, which is why we are honored to present you with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.