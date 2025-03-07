"One Class at a Time" honors teacher at Ben Steele Middle School

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Krystyn Manfull, a counselor who knows just how important it is for students to have someone they can talk to, someone who is on their side.

"I like to be an advocate for them," said Ms. Manfull. "No matter what, they're always going to get the same out of me. I'm going to give them my all at all times and then be their person and fight for them and with them for whatever they're going through."

When you walk into her office, you instantly notice the presence of superheroes.

"I just love that there's a diverse range of what they do and how they can help people and so it's always like, 'What can I do to be a superhero today?' ... hoping the kids do the little things to help others and be their own superheroes."

Today's generation faces different pressures and influences from all around, and it can be very tough, especially emotionally.

"Social media is monster of itself and the kids struggle with it. It's constant contact and constant connection. We used to be able to go home and just shut off at the end of the day. They're being contacted and seeing things every day, all day, and it's just a lot of pressure and added impact on their lives."

To help kids combat the daily grind, Ms. Manfull lets them spend a few minutes in a reset room.

"It's just a 5-minute reset, so if you're sad, feeling overwhelmed, anxious, any of those things, they get 5 minutes to go in and just kind of reset in a way that's going to work for them. We've got some fidgets and we've got a couple of really nice chairs in there, some lights, those sorts of things. Just take their 5 minutes to regroup and work on some calming strategies and then get back to their day if they're able or check in with an adult."

Her influence also spreads to the court where she coaches the boys basketball team.

"I played growing up, I've played since I was little, so being able to be that positive impact in their athletic careers is just tenfold and I love it."

For being such a positive and giving influence in the lives of her students, Ms. Manfull was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

