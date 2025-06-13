"One Class at a Time" honors staff at Rimrock Learning Center

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Say hello to the amazing team of Rimrock Learning Center, each of them with a caring heart and a love for every student.

"I'm so proud of these girls," said Jeana McClusky, a program specialist. "I've stepped into a new position this year, and it makes me so proud of all of them because it takes all of us to make Rimrock special."

And it is a very special place. So much so that teachers keep coming back, like Mrs. McClusky.

"I was here at the beginning of my teaching journey with ECI, then I was here for kindergarten, left for about 10 years, and then came back."

The school provides specialized learning for students with communication, behavior, and physical disabilities. One of the ways to help them along is to give them a space where they can just be kids.

"We have a playground that is probably as old as the school, just for the regular kids," said Shelley Sturn, a special needs assistant. "We're trying to get it updated so that it'll be good for our special kids who require certain things, such as wheelchairs or walkers, and we want them to be able to play on the playground as well and not sit on the sidelines, so to speak, and enjoy their friends and all that they have out there. We're trying to get money donated or gifted. We've even done fundraisers, so we would love any help that we could get."

This $500 award will help aid that, but they could still use the community's help. You'll find information on how you can donate on their Facebook page and also how you can help spread the word.

On behalf of the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and KTVQ, congratulations to this phenomenal staff.

That wraps up "One Class at a Time" for this school year, but don't worry, we'll be back next year and we're looking forward to honoring more wonderful educators in our community. Until then, have a great summer.

If you would like to revisit all of this year's recipients, click HERE.