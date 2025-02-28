"One Class at a Time" honors Rose Park Elementary teacher

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Cassandra Kutzler, a 5th-grade teacher who does her best to make her classroom a comfortable space for her students.

"Yeah, it's super important because they never know what situations they're going to get in as they grow up," said Mrs. Kutzler. "When kids are comfortable they learn and they want to be there, too. That's the whole point of school, is to be safe and to learn. You're able to grow and develop and also just feel like you belong."

In her 10 years of teaching, she knows it's important to create an environment where kids can strive to be successful.

"We talk all the time about what we need to be good learners, and so it's really easy to remind them of the things that we've already talked about because it's a constant conversation in our classroom."

Sometimes it can get a little rowdy, especially in the younger grades. Mrs. Kutzler excels at calming things down.

"Are we having a peaceful environment? Are people able to learn? They're like, 'Oh yeah! Maybe I need to change my choices and then I become a learner,' and the classroom becomes peaceful again."

Each day she works hard to prepare her students for the challenges that lie ahead in life.

"To give them a bunch of tools to use as they go out into the real world and be able to be successful and make the right choices. That's what we all need, even adults."

Even though they'll be moving on in their educational journey, she'll always think of them as her kids.

"Watching them grow up and go to high school and then learning about them going to college and still having those connections and relationships with their parents. I was in a parent's Christmas letter this year for one of their graduating kids so just continuing to have those relationships outside the classroom."

For being a teacher who has an amazing connection with all of her students, Mrs. Kutzler was presented with a $500 was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

