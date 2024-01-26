'One Class at a Time' honors Rimrock Learning Center teacher

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Nicole Madden, a pre-K special education teacher who loves the challenge of guiding her students down a great path for learning.

"I love it. They have a special place in my heart and no matter the age and preschool, where I landed, I love it," said Ms. Madden. "Just watching at this early age the growth our kiddos make is phenomenal and it's so heartwarming and just to be able to share their early years is pretty rewarding. My favorite thing is just probably working with challenging students and overcoming that, and just watching them succeed and creating really good bonds with those kids."

And she knows it's very important to create a bond with her student's parents as well.

"You only see, you know, the kiddos a couple days a week for a few hours, so if we can do anything we're doing here to help parents at home and families at home and anything we can do at school that they can do at home is huge."

For being a teacher who is very special, passionate, and exceptionally talented, Ms. Madden was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.