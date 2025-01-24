"One Class at a Time" honors Ponderosa Elementary teacher

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Karolina Pepos, a third-grade teacher who cherishes the chance to have a positive impact on her students.

"It means everything," said Miss Pepos. "It means that I've been doing my job right. I went into teaching for that exact reason. I think a lot of people go into teaching for the fun classroom. I mean, I have that and it's really fun and exciting to decorate your classroom, but overall it's the outcome that you can make on students and the outcome that they push upon you, too."

Although she's the teacher, Miss Pepos also learns from her students every day.

"They teach me patience and kindness and everything, but specifically like they come with a lot of obstacles and challenges in their home lives so it's really important that I learn from their challenges and obstacles and kind of reiterate that perseverance and the determination and just overall kindness in the classroom, and they show me that. They're my teachers, for sure."

One of the ways she teaches a sense of community is through morning meetings held once or sometimes twice a week.

"During that time, we have circle time where they all get to share and listen and they can ask each other questions. It's light-hearted prompt but sometimes they get into really deep conversations and things that are really weighing on them and so we really build that community with the community circle."

They also celebrate each other with the 'Lucky Duck System'.

"The person draws for the day and they get a special pen and they get to do special things and the other kids, you know, they don't get upset when they don't get it. They're really excited for their classmates so teaching that, even though you might not get something, right now we're happy for other people in our class."

Teaching respect is something she hopes her students never lack as they take their next steps in life.

"They are smart and intelligent young people but I hope that they can go into their adult lives feeling responsible and respectful. They can respect other people."

For being a teacher who has been so important in helping pave a path of success for her students, Miss Pepos was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

