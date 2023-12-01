"One Class at a Time" honors PE Teacher at McKinley Elementary

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jacob Pertuit, a physical education teacher who works hard to keep his students physically active, a challenge that gets harder every day.

"More and more kids aren't as physically active outside of school," said Mr. Pertuit. "I mean, there's some that play sports but a lot of them we're seeing a trend where not that many are actually doing much else besides sitting in front of a screen, so the fact that they're active here it's really really important. Some of this is their only chance that they get, and so we want to make sure that they're enjoying it and they want to do it later in life as well."

What are some of their favorite activities?

"Dodgeball, for sure. They love dodgeball. Anytime we get those balls out, they're excited about that. Tag, basketball, soccer. Any of the sports, they love it all. The elementary school kids, they're happy to be here one way or another."

Not only is he the PE teacher, but Jacob also hosts important after-school activities.

"We have two after-school programs that I run here. One is the fitness club that we run twice a week for our third through fifth grades and we exercise and play games. Just a free program for kids to be able to play and stay active. And then once a week we do a masterminds club where we do board games and kind of logic games for those kids that aren't into the physical activities so much but more into the social aspect and the mental challenges."

And as his students move on in life?

"I hope that they continue to love activity. Whether they're athletes or not, I always tell them I don't really care. I just want them to be active. I want them to be happy and keep moving and stay healthy in every aspect. Mental, physical, all of it."

For being a teacher who is excellent at encouraging kids to do their best and push themselves physically and mentally, Mr. Pertuit was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.