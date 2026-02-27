“One Class at a Time” honors inspirational teacher at Independent School

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Angelica Johnson, a special education teacher who truly cherishes every opportunity to teach some incredible kids.

"I had a sister who had Down syndrome, and she has always been my inspiration," said Mrs. Johnson. "They want to come to school, and they want to learn. This is a safe place for them. You know, you do have those days, like everybody has, where it's like, you know, I just don't want to do this today. And it's like, you know what? I don't feel like doing it today either, but let's do it together. So we just come together and learn."

Mrs. Johnson relishes those "aha!" moments.

"When the kids get it and it finally clicks, just that look on their face is like, they got it, and it's just so rewarding for everyone all around."

Her dedication to her students reaches far beyond the classroom walls.

"Another teacher, a third-grade teacher, Ms. Fitzer, and I decided to get the Special Olympics team going here, and that has also been a very, very fun journey. We do bowling and we do track, and it's fun. And then when we get back, the whole school will line the halls and high-five them all, and so it is a very supported thing here at Independence School."

Mrs. Johnson's own journey is nothing short of extraordinary. After losing her husband in 2016, she went on to earn both her bachelor's and master's degrees while working full-time and raising four children.

"I've always called this place my healing place because I was able to teach, but then if I needed a moment to just gather myself, I was able to do that, and the administration and everyone just allowed me to do that. They have been a big part of my healing process."

In response, she's poured her heart and soul into being an inspiration and mentor to her students.

"Just believe in yourself, have faith in yourself, and surround yourself with people who are there to cheer you on."

The Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Johnson with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee, along with a few other surprises. Congratulations.

