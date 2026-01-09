“One Class at a Time” honors Central Heights Elementary teacher

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kennedy Stanton, a fourth-grade teacher who has made an amazing impact on the lives of her young students—especially one young man—as is evident in the touching words of this nomination:

“Mrs. Stanton has made a huge difference in the confidence of my son, Austin. Austin lives with half a heart (HLHS) and struggles with self-confidence, often worried that his heart condition makes it more difficult for him to succeed in school. Mrs. Stanton has successfully helped give Austin confidence in math and reading. He’s been coming home telling us, his family, math facts that he has learned and is always proud of himself. He used to be shy and would get upset after school, but he seems to have found his niche in her class. I know she adores my son, and I can’t wait to see what he can accomplish the rest of the year. Keep teaching and touching these precious hearts, Mrs. Stanton. Thank you for all you do—and have done—for them.”

“That’s amazing,” Mrs. Stanton reacted tearfully. “Being able to change their lives like this is amazing, and I’m just so thankful and blessed that I have the opportunity to do that every day. I always tell them to be the light. That’s my favorite quote, just because the world is so dark, and to be the person that is always lifting up other people. I just hope they learn to be the kindest people they can possibly be and to be those people that change the world.”

And she's changing their world, showing them just what an amazing place it is and can be. For that and so much more, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Stanton with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also there to surprise her with a $150 gift card, along with other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations!

