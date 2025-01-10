"One Class at a Time" honors Castle Rock Middle School teacher

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"I hope they realize that band is something they can do their entire life."

Meet John Goodheart, a band teacher who grew up around music.

"My mom was a church organist," said Mr. Goodheart. "She had a piano in the house and I started kind of like messing around with the piano by the time I was three. My sister and I grew up singing together and she is also a music teacher in the district. Music is just kind of a family thing."

He wants everyone to know that there's so much more to being in band than just playing music.

"Music gives you an opportunity to belong and to have a part. It's like a team sport but I don't have a bench. Everybody has to be in there and give their part and be responsible for their part, so it's a really good way to teach kids to have that interdependence to step up to the plate and have their part learned and depend on other people to have their part learn to create one product."

There are so many things that Mr. Goodheart enjoys about being a band teacher, especially one thing.

"I love at the concert when the kids finish the song and they go, 'We nailed that!' Working hard and having it pay off at concert time for everybody else and watching their faces light up and be so proud of their hard work."

He's quick to remind his students that music isn't just a momentary thing. It stays with you for a lifetime.

"They can be 90 years old and playing in community band here in Billings. The enjoyment and just having a release. Music for me is a release when I'm stressed out or angry or sad. It gives them an emotional outlet for the rest of their lives."

For being a teacher who works hard at molding the musicians of tomorrow, Mr. Goodheart was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

