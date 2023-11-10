"One Class at a Time" honors Broadwater Elementary teacher

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kaneesha Beeman, the Bridge Program teacher who goes all in every day to help her students be successful.

"I get to work with exceptional kiddos who struggle maybe with some social, emotiona,l and behavioral concerns," said Mrs. Beeman.

"The goal of our program is to take these kiddos, who are exceptional, and put them back into their classrooms and work with Gen Ed to teach them how to teach these kiddos effectively."

Not only is she a teacher but she also has a personal connection to the bridge program.

"I am also a parent with a child with special needs so it comes to me naturally to help these kids. Every single one of these kids that comes into my room is one of my kids now. I'm going to advocate, I'm going to say what they need is this and this, so the parents should feel comfortable sending their kids here and to know that I'm going to take care of them. To everybody else that is not here with me just know that maturity is a big, big thing for these kiddos. Communication is always 90% of the behavior so listening to them and understanding what they're trying to say is how we can help them."

And she has an amazing support team.

"Miss Mandy is the MVP. She's been here the longest. We have Miss Cherish. She is the math girl. We have Miss Sierra who is new to us and she is killing it with the kindergarteners. Then there is Mr. Duffy. He's a Rocky cross country coach. I babysat him. I got him in and he is amazing with all the kids."

For being a teacher who is kind, sweet, inspiring yet firm and structured, Mrs. Beeman was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

