"One Class at a Time" honors Bitterroot Elementary teacher

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Dustin Martin, a fifth-grade teacher who understands that some kids are very uneasy learning in a classroom full of other students and he makes sure they feel comfortable from day one. The end result? They thrive in learning.

"My first thing is to hopefully start by building some relationships with the kids," said Mr. Martin. "I want them to know that they're safe. They can come to school and be safe. The second part is to learn and the third is we can have some fun while doing it. That's the ultimate dream."

Of course, the goal is for his students to move on to the next grade level at the end of the school year. What does Mr. Martin hope the kids take with them?

"Hopefully, just being lifelong learners, being more responsible with their learning, and enjoying it. Finding that there's lots of different ways to do the same thing and find the way by using the tool that's best for them."

For being a teacher who has helped so many students by making such a positive impact on their educational journeys, Mr. Martin was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a two $150 gift cards from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

