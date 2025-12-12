"One Class at a Time" honors Ben Steele Middle School teacher

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Clint Mainwaring, a 6th grade social studies teacher who excels at keeping his students engaged, often using humor to bring the subject alive. Why?

"Engagement. Keeping them interested," said Mr. Mainwaring. "Sometimes talking about old dead people is not always exciting. You know, we get to talk about Alexander the Great, talk a little bit about Ramses the Great, a lot of Greats. It's just kind of exciting, what they were able to accomplish so long ago, and then just kind of relive that with the students today. If I make jokes, maybe they can stay awake and stay with me."

It turns out teaching runs in his family. His mother was an educator, but it wasn't his first choice.

"I thought about being a cop, but then I was like, well, either babysitting adults or babysitting children, and I thought the children would be easier."

He's been teaching for about 14 years, and he's still having a blast.

"It's a lot of fun. You get to shape their young minds and hopefully send them in the right direction. So, definitely worthwhile."

In honor of his high-energy teaching style, full of humor and heart, yet grounded in high expectations, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was proud to present Mr. Mainwaring with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee also surprised him with a $150 gift card and a few extra tokens of appreciation. Congratulations!

