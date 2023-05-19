'One Class at a Time' honors a member of the Lincoln Center's Frameworks program

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Alyssia Nava, a member of the support staff at the Lincoln Center's Frameworks program in downtown Billings, who passionately teaches about the importance of different cultures.

"To me, why I think it's important, is we have so many different cultures up here," said Ms. Nava. "Mexican Americans, Native Americans, African Americans. It's important that we teach them their cultures and other kids so that they can learn that so that their cultures don't get lost and that's important to me."

Alyssia has a unique way of teaching through the creative use of billboards.

"I'm passionate about my boards. It was just a thought and it started during Hispanic Heritage Month. I'm Mexican American. I love my culture. It's beautiful. It is rich. So I asked Michelle, 'These billboards are so boring, like, they're just so blank. Are we able to do something with them?' And she's like, 'Why the heck not.' That was so fun. Lots of colors. Sombreros. Black History Month was so fun. All three boards out there took up the hallway. We had banners. I have a Montana board and then all my Asian Pacific. It's so much fun. Plus it gives the Lincoln Center some kind of spice to it."

In honor of her amazing desire to encourage growth and positive change, Ms. Nava was presented with a $500 Grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

