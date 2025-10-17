One Class at a Time highlights outstanding McKinley Elementary teacher

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Tiah Davenport, a special education teacher who loves to see the growth in her students.

“In the 12 years that I’ve been teaching, I’ve been in life skills," said Miss Davenport. "I don’t just have these students for one year most of the time. Since I teach functional life skills, it’s a self-contained setting — so I have them for three years, and sometimes even longer. Just seeing the growth from when they come in to when they leave me, and watching their journey along the way, is rewarding in itself.”

And they’re great kids.

“They’re just like anybody else. You talk to them just like any other kid. Sometimes they might need shortened phrases, because a whole bunch of talking to them — or at them — is just too much to take in. It’s too many words. So maybe just shortening things up. But they have fun, and they have so many friends. Especially at McKinley — we’re so lucky to be here. They go out to the playground and they’re treated just like everybody else.”

Miss Davenport’s influence reaches beyond the walls of her classroom — even taking some of her students to birthday parties.

“They really want to attend these other activities with other kids, but sometimes they just don’t have a way. So I like to have as many kids there as possible and make it a good day for everyone — the ones who come and the ones the party is for.”

Because of her special commitment to her wonderful students, Miss Davenport was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee, along with other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations!

