“One Class at a Time” celebrates Highland Elementary teacher

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Danielle Amundsen, a third-grade teacher who turns every school day into a fun and exciting learning adventure for her students.

"I think that we all kind of get stuck in that routine and the curriculum," said Mrs. Amundsen. "Which is great that we do that, too—but we need to venture out sometimes and make some memorable moments and memories that are going to last."

Moments like transforming her classroom into a bat cave.

"I black out the room. My husband is really awesome and helps me with an extension ladder to black out all the windows everywhere, put in some black lights. You have a little bat ambiance going on, and then all week long we just kind of hang out in the dark and learn about bats."

It's a unique approach, but one that truly makes a difference.

"I think it is those little fun moments, those classroom transformations and making learning fun, and then appreciating it—because it's no fun if they don't appreciate it."

For Mrs. Amundsen, one of the greatest rewards in her 15 years of teaching has been the chance to be a role model for her students.

"I think it's important that they see kindness and a well-rounded person and just someone that they can trust, so I try to be real with them and treat them like little adults and make sure that they're responsible humans. We're not just teaching them curriculum. They need to be well-rounded people. That's a very important part of my job."

And because of her amazing impact on her students, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was proud to present Mrs. Amundsen with a $500 grant sponsored by Western Security Bank. City Brew Coffee was also on hand to surprise her with a $150 gift card and other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, click here.