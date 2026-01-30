"One Class at a Time" celebrates an exceptional teacher at Skyview High

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Ashley Koss, a teacher whose expertise spans an impressive range of disciplines, all in service of her students.

"Family and Consumer Sciences is a large umbrella," said Mrs. Koss. "It changed from home economics in 1992. So I would like to really put out there that home economics is alive and well."

Just how many fields does she cover?

"I teach three levels of culinary classes, an introductory level called Foods and Nutrition, a second level called Culinary 1, and then we have a third, really advanced level called Culinary 2 and 3. I take competition teams to Bozeman every year. I also teach a class called Housing and Design, and then I teach an intro to teaching class, where we teach kids to be teachers. I also teach a family life class, which is kind of a team-living class—basically ways to not screw up your life. And then I also teach child development."

It’s clear she’s deeply passionate about her work and is genuinely committed to guiding her students toward success in life.

"They're going to take things from our classes that stay with them the rest of their lives. Especially in the culinary classes, we really focus at our base level, like proper measurements, how to convert a recipe, how to go into your pantry and make a meal out of what you have on hand."

Focusing on life skills and career paths:

"The Housing and Design class—do you want to be a real estate agent? Do you want to be a designer? Do you want to be an architect? Do you want to work in construction? Do you want to be an electrician? Do you want to be HVAC? All of that is within housing and design, and we've touched on all those careers in this class."

Her ultimate goal for her students?

"Like, think about what you’re gonna do. I want them to know something. I want them to have a goal and a future because if you don't have a goal, you're not gonna succeed."

Thanks to her wisdom and leadership, her students are well-positioned for success. And because of that, the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Koss with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She was also surprised by City Brew Coffee with a $150 gift card, along with a few other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations.

