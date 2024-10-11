"One Class at a Time" awards teacher at West High

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

This week, we are honoring a math teacher at West High who emphasizes the importance of learning critical thinking early on in life.

"I think it's more the logic and reasoning of math. I always tell kids it's not the specific math you're learning, but it's more the logic and reasoning skills that you take with you for the rest of your life."

Meet Kate Delavan, an educator who uses many methods to engage her students in critical thinking including having them work often in groups.

"I think that math provides a good opportunity for kids to learn collaboration and communication skills, which are also really important in the workforce eventually," said Mrs. Delavan.

She stresses that when kids feel connected they try harder.

"In addition to that, it actually is really important that students learn how to respect each other and talk to each other and work together because that is what they're going to continue to do for the rest of their lives."

Math not only offers a chance at deeper thinking, but it also promotes creativity.

"Especially in algebra. I tell them there's not just one way to do things right but there's lots of ways and they need to embrace their method and their way of thinking. Creativity is good."

For being a teacher who is a champion for getting her students to think outside the box, Mrs. Delavan was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

