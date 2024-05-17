Newman Elementary teacher earns "One Class" Award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Amy Anderson, a 5th-grade teacher at Newman Elementary who makes certain her classroom always has an upbeat environment that really helps her students learn, even during theme days.

"If they have fun, they're going to learn more," said Mrs. Anderson. "We transform our rooms into anything. I've done a hospital day. I've done Jumanji. I've done Jurassic Park. We really try to make learning, really engaging. Learning can be fun. It should be fun. If they're really engaged and enjoying what they're doing, they're going to learn more and they're going to be better students."

This approach also helps her students build strong relationships, something she hopes stays with them as they move on in school.

"I honestly just love the bond that we have with our kids. I really do think 5th grade is a transition year. I think we just really need to be there for them, for their transitions. I hope they take relationships with them and the importance of relationships and being kind."

For being a thoughtful, caring teacher who nurtures a passion for learning in each and every one of her students, Ms. Anderson was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.