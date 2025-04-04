Music teacher at Will James Middle School receives "One Class at a Time" award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Erin Grummett, a band director who loves introducing kids to the wonderful world of music.

"Oh, it's the best thing ever,' said Mrs. Grummett. "They come in as 6th graders and many of them have never played anything or never really read music before. They're very unsure of themselves. The confidence and the independence and freedom that comes along with music is the best thing ever."

Music is so important in helping develop young minds.

"It gets your right brain and your left brain working at the same time. They get the emotional and the creative part along with the scientific math part combined together, and then this amazing stuff just comes out."

Being part of the school orchestra is an excellent way to help students learn team-building skills.

"It's great when you have some leaders that can help encourage. They like to help each other. Band kids just love to help each other. It's the greatest thing. As far as teamwork, when you get to the concert part, I feel like they're so excited about the final project that that's when the teamwork finally kicks in and they realize what kind of a team they are."

Mrs. Grummett's hope is that her kids keep the love of music with them as they move on.

"I understand they all won't go into it for a profession or even for college. If we can get them so that they understand the music and what they can do with the music, when they have kids of their own they can help them. We do have quite a few kids that go on into music in college, whether that's their chosen profession or not. We've also had some former Will James kids become professionals."

The students have some upcoming shows that are open to the public and would love for everyone in the community to come:

8th Grade Band Gala (includes all school bands in the area)

Thursday, April 24, 7 PM

Castle Rock Middle School

Spring Pop Concert

Thursday, May 22, 7 PM

Will James Middle School

For being a teacher whose energetic passion for music has inspired countless students, Mrs. Grummett was presented with a $500 was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.