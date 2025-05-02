Lockwood Primary teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kennedy Juranek, a second grade teacher who is building strong and lasting relationships with each of her kids.

"I want them to see me as a good role model," said Miss Juranek. "If you don't have a relationship with these kids, to them, you're just another adult. Once you build that relationship with them, they'll do anything for you, and same with me. I'll do anything for these kids because I love them so much. I think about them at home when I'm not at school, on the weekends. I'm like, 'What can I do on Monday to brighten their day every day?'"

For her, student safety and comfort are the number one priority.

"I remember when I was in elementary school. If I wasn't safe, I would just curl up in a ball. I had so much emotion, and I was so scared, but I had a great fourth-grade teacher. - I will remember her for the rest of my life- ho started a relationship with me, and every day I felt comfortable enough to learn."

And make mistakes, which is a natural part of the learning process.

"I welcome mistakes as much as I can in my classroom, and I let them know that it's okay. We're human, and we're going to make mistakes. To me, that's just super important for them to know, and that we grow from it."

Although she's a first-year teacher, her impact will be felt for a long time to come.

"One day they're going to remember their second-grade teacher, and if I can do something little and be a great role model for them, that's all I want. For them to be like, 'Miss J. did this with her life. I can do that with mine, and she's going to believe in me no matter what.'"

For being a teacher who brings joy, laughter, comfort, safety, and love to her classroom, Miss Juranek was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.