Librarian at Medicine Crow Middle School receives 'One Class at a Time' Award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kassie Meyer, a librarian/media specialist who reminds everyone that the library is still a very important part of student lives even in this digital age.

"You know, the library reaches beyond just books," said Mrs. Meyer. "There's content in those books in the digital age as well as video games and everything like that so the library in the digital age is still completely relevant."

And what's encouraging is that she sees a steady stream of students every day.

"The circulation is really high in Medicine Crow. The kids come in multiple times a day. The kids are always in the library but they also access the library for games and computers and they're always here, so anytime they come to the library I just want them to be excited to be here. Any programming that brings them in here and gets them excited is what I encourage."

For being a librarian who is creative and thinks outside the box and has even done a great job leading the yearbook, Mrs. Meyer was presented with a $500 Grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

It's the end of the school year, but keep those nominations coming as next year we'll be honoring and celebrating more amazing teachers who go above and beyond for their students. If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE.