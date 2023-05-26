Independent Elementary School teacher recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Jurell Lindford, a second-grade teacher who has done an amazing job building a loving and caring atmosphere for his students.

"It's just important at this age in their school life to really create a positive environment and a love for learning," said Mr. Linford. "And if they have that confidence and that love for learning going forward, you really set the building blocks for the rest of their school career. Most things are new for these kids. All the cool new experiments for science that we've seen a whole bunch of times, that's all new for them. You know, having turkeys hatch in the classroom and snakes and whatever else we can get our hands on for science, this is all new for them."

And what does he wish for his students as they move on to the next level?

"You know, I hope they just take their love for learning and passion for learning new things. Take their creativity, their individualism and try to build confidence and instill that in every one of the students before they leave this room."

For being a teacher who continues to build a healthy environment to ensure his students grow and thrive, Mr. Lindford was presented with a $500 Grant sponsored by Western Security Bank and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE. We could be honoring one of your teachers next.