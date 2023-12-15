Highland Elementary teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Ahnna Barnett, a kindergarten/first-grade combo teacher who stresses - whether it be a parent, friend, or teacher - that kids nowadays, more than ever, need a role model.

"I think it's important to have a strong role model across the board, you know," said Mrs. Barnett. "I think in this day and age there's just so much going on, there's so much that kids have to wrestle with and just being one more person in their life that can help guide them and put them in a direction, you know. I think we all could use a role model. I can too."

Each day brings a new adventure in her classroom, something she cherishes.

"My favorite part is coming in every day, no matter what's going on in your world, you come in every day, you're in the classroom and you are automatically just sort of swirled around into this world. I mean, you're a part of their world. We're just living in their world right now, you know, and so you're having a bad day, you come in and they just take you to a higher place. They take you to a better place. They're fun and I love laughing with the kids. I mean, there's a time to be serious but at the end of the day it's just showing as much love as you possibly can."

For being a teacher who adores her students as much as they adore her Miss Barnett was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.