Head Start teacher receives 'One Class at a Time' honor

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Lisa Garner, a preschool teacher who has, in over 40 years, taught kids from Georgia to Idaho and now several years here in Billings where she brings a wealth of knowledge and love to very young minds.

"It's so fun," said Mrs. Garner. "They're the cutest thing. They just amaze me every day and make me laugh every day. Their take on life is brilliant. I enjoy it so much."

She knows it's very important to keep parents involved in the learning process.

"Because we're a partnership and if we're all on the same page with everything then the kids' days just go so much more smoothly," she said. "It's just good to have a good relationship with the parents."

What does Mrs. Garner hope her students take from her as they move on in their educational journey?

"A love of learning and knowing that they were loved in class and that they felt safe," she said.

For being a teacher who is very loving, caring, thoughtful, and welcoming, Mrs. Garner was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.