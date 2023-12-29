Eagle Cliffs Elementary teacher wins "One Class at a Time" award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kally Miller, a 2nd-grade teacher who excels at creating a safe and nurturing classroom for her students.

"Something I always remember is the dedication in 'The Little Prince'," said Mrs. Miller. "It says all grown-ups were children once but few of them remember it, so I always remember what it feels like to be a child and I remember how you want adults to talk to you and what it feels like, you know, the different tones adults use. I just always want to remember what it feels like to be a child and I would treat my children. This is a late-in-life career for me. I was a social worker for many years before, so this is my 10th year as a teacher. It's the best decision I've ever made, to go back to school to become a teacher. I just love the children. I love the children."

And it's easy to see that they love her, too.

"A lot of kids will come back and visit me when they're, you know, in the higher grades here but even some kids that I had in my first year of teaching are still writing me letters. They're going to learn a lot of stuff and they might not remember many things from 2nd grade but just remembering the feeling of we connected and that I love them."

For being a teacher who has a supportive and loving heart as big as the school itself, Mrs. Miller was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.