Central Heights Elementary teacher receives "One Class at a Time" honor

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Paula Foreman, a second-grade teacher who makes sure her classroom always radiates warmth and love.

"My favorite part is just having them all here and giving them the love and nurturing that they all need," said Mrs. Foreman. "It is very important for me to have these kids come in just to get that nurturing environment and to be able to have a stable, structured, basically a home which is very important to them and give them the love that they all need."

She always starts the school day with a very positive message.

"I pretty much tell them how much I love them and I am glad they're here."

Mrs. Foreman has always loved kids and that's one of the reasons why she wanted to become a teacher.

"I always wanted to be around kids even when I was little. I was always the teaching type."

Having grown up in Billings, she's been a teacher for 13 years at Central Heights and has never wanted to leave home.

"I just love this community. We're all close-knit and as far as the school I think we're all family here and I've always wanted to just be in Billings."

It's easy to see how much she adores her students and she hopes that's something that stays with them for the rest of their lives.

"Knowing how much they are appreciated as little individuals. That they grow in their academics, that they grow as loving little people that they need to be and just continue to be that way as they grow."

For being a teacher who exudes excellence in every stage, Mrs. Foreman was presented with a $500 was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.