Celebrated Big Sky Elementary teacher honored with “One Class at a Time” award

BILLINGS — Q2, Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, Western Security Bank, and City Brew Coffee have teamed up for “One Class at a Time.” It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Monnyca Kramer, a kindergarten teacher at Big Sky Elementary who does an excellent job keeping those young minds engaged.

"Oh my gosh, just keep it fun. That's all we can do," said Mrs. Kramer. "It's amazing in kindergarten to see their growth because they come in as little babies, but by now they have just learned so many things, and they're just always so engaged and love it."

She prides herself on keeping a well-decorated classroom, something that helps keep these young students at ease.

"I think it's a lot about sensory in my classroom, and for me, I have low vision, and so keeping the lights low and just fun and inviting is really good. Keep that calm and helpful for the friends. Music, lighting, all the things help with that."

Not only is she an excellent role model to her students, she's also a great mentor to her fellow teachers.

"I think it's just important to work as a team, and so however we can help each other and work as a team to help all the students, it's amazing. So I'm not just a mentor to everyone; it's better to work as a team and help each other out."

Mrs. Kramer is a passionate advocate for community engagement and has played a pivotal role in revitalizing the school’s PTA program.

"So last week we had an event where we invited the community in for donuts and coffee and milk and music and fun. We just try to do anything to help out around to build that community and just help support teachers however it's needed."

And her wish for her students as they not only move on in their educational journey, but in life?

"Just to have fun and to always try their best because that's all that matters."

A true shining star whose light radiates throughout the community. That's why the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools was honored to present Mrs. Kramer with a $500 grant, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank. She also received a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee, along with a few other tokens of appreciation. Congratulations.

