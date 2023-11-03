Castle Rock Middle School teacher recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." It's a program that recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Kiley Goodheart, a 6th-grade social studies teacher who knows full well the benefits of keeping her class fun.

"If they're not engaged, they're not going to do anything, you know," said Mrs. Goodheart.

"They're going to sit there and be bored and then I'm going to be bored and, you know, this is my job, too. I want to come to school and I want to have fun. We just do a lot of projects and we try to relate it to their lives and the real world. I feel like my job, too, as a social studies teacher is to help them want to come to school. They love to be here and they want to learn more and they want to do better and be better. We have a good time in here."

It is a social studies class, but they talk about so much more than just ancient cultures.

"We talk about why you need to do well in school, what happens if you don't, what are some paths that you might take without education, what are some amazing paths you can take with education. I hope all of that love and passion stays with them and makes them want to do this for themselves. It's going to matter and it's going to matter to us what this generation does."

For being a teacher whose style is so enjoyable and keeps topics interesting for her students, Mrs. Goodheart was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like to nominate a teacher, click HERE and tell us who you think we should honor next.