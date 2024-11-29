Burlington Elementary recognized by "One Class at a Time"

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

"I think relationships are everything."

Meet Jamie Campbell, a kindergarten teacher whose classroom is full of not only learning but of love, a safe space especially for students who are having a tough go of it.

"Think back to your favorite teachers and how they made you," said Mrs. Campbell. "They cared about you and you were valued and you mattered. That's the most important thing. They have a safe place and they they know they matter. "

She's even expanded that safe space to her own home.

"I recently fostered a student that was a former student of mine and we brought her home with us to give her a safe place to be."

Mrs. Campbell has created such a nurturing environment in her classroom that students and former students can't wait to start the school day together at her "unofficial" breakfast club.

"I have a foster grandparent in my classroom. Grandpa Gary is 89 years old and we've created a bond over the past few years with some of the kids. They come eat breakfast with Grandpa Gary every morning."

Recognizing daily accomplishments is also a big part of her classroom culture.

"We have to celebrate. Whether it is that I can count to 5 or count to 10 or count to 100, we celebrate that we can do something and we show off our talents."

And these celebrations, in part, have helped her leave an unforgettable impression on her students.

"I was checking my groceries out and this girl kept looking at me and she said 'I think you are my second-grade teacher,' and I said, 'I think I was, too,' and she gave me a hug. Those relationships and connections that you make with the kids and families, those last a lifetime."

For being a teacher who is an amazing mentor and role model for her students, Mrs. Campbell was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

