Broadwater Elementary teacher receives the "One Class at a Time" award

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Megan Copeland, 5th grade teacher who, on top of creating a fun environment for her students, also makes sure they feel safe.

"That's my number one thing," said Mrs. Copeland. "Curriculum will come but a child feeling safe in your classroom is my number one job. I always tell my kids my number one job is to keep you safe, my number two job is to love you, and my third job is to teach you. If I can't do the first then the third is not going to happen."

Mrs. Copeland is entering her ninth year of teaching, moving up in grades, and she's still learning the ropes, something her kids are helping her with especially when it comes to math.

"I spent 8 years teaching kindergarten and 1st grade and jumping up to 5th grade was such a change for me," she said. "Coming in I had no idea how to do the 5th grade math and I kind of think that's where the relationship was built. We all kind of came together and it wasn't...I was up there just teaching them kind of, 'I'm the leader and I know what's going on'. It was a learning experience with all of us. There were so many times that I'd get the problem right and the kids would cheer and they're like, 'You got it! You got it!' It kind of went both ways where they would get it and the whole class would cheer and so it's just the idea that we were doing this together. No one was left behind, nobody felt like they were left out. It was just a group diving into the math and figuring it out together."

And she's doing a fantastic job shaping these young minds.

"I just want them to grow up big, strong, and smart. I told my kindergarteners that, and I still tell my 5th graders that. I want you to grow big, strong, and smart."

For being a teacher who provides an environment of love, safety, and comfort, Mrs. Copeland was presented with a $500 was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee. Congratulations!

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.