Boulder Elementary teacher recognized by 'One Class at a Time'

Q2, Western Security Bank, City Brew Coffee, and Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools have teamed up for "One Class at a Time." The program recognizes teachers who go above and beyond to help their students.

Meet Callie DeLapp, a wonderful educator who understands teaching younger kids can be a challenge.

"I'm super passionate about that," said Mrs. DeLapp. "I actually love those kiddos that are kind of challenging because they always hold a special place in my heart and I love to watch them grow. Giving them an opportunity to be themselves and to really feel comfortable and number one the relationship I have with them, so I feel like when they know how much they're loved and they feel safe with me I can usually get them to do some pretty amazing things and sometimes, just because their brain is different, it doesn't make them naughty or unmanageable. It just makes them different and I think differences need to be celebrated. I just love them so much and just want them to be successful in any way they can be successful."

For being a teacher who has an amazing ability to connect even with some of the more difficult students, Mrs. DeLapp was presented with a $500 grant from the Education Foundation for Billings Public Schools, proudly sponsored by Western Security Bank, and a $150 gift card from City Brew Coffee.

If you would like your teacher to be the next recipient, make a nomination HERE.